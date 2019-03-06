Forbes Says Kylie Jenner Is Youngest “Self-Made” Billionaire…Dictionary.com Tweets Shade

Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner has officially become the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire at just 21 years old according to Forbes.

They credit getting product into Ulta beauty stores for the 9% climb to an estimated $60 million. Kylie Cosmetics is valued at round $900 million, with Jenner pocketing most of the funds as the sole owner of the operation. The entire company consists of just seven full-time employees and five part-time employees. All the packaging and manufacturing is outsourced, and sales are handled by Shopify.

That said, Dictionary.com is once again tweeting shade at Forbes for calling her a “self-made” billionaire saying, “Haven’t we gone over this? Self-made: Having succeeded in life unaided.”  They pointed that out nearly a year earlier when Forbes said she was on the path to being the youngest self-made billionaire.

