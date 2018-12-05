Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018

Forbes has unveiled The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018.

Topping this year’s list is U2. The band’s recently completed Joshua Tree Tour earned them $118 million, becoming not only the band’s most lucrative tour ever, but also the highest-grossing tour of 2018.

Coldplay takes the second spot with earnings of $115.5 million, largely from the proceeds of its A Head Full Of Dreams Tour, which grossed more than $500 million during its two-year, five-continent run.

Ed Sheeran landed in third place with 2018 earnings of $110 million, while Bruno Mars captured fourth with $100 million.

Rounding out the top five is Katy Perry, earning $83 million this year. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s tours kicked off right as the time period for data collection came to a close, so they’ll be eligible next year.