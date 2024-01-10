99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Footage From The Alaska Airlines Flight That Lost A Door Midflight

January 10, 2024 11:15AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

By now you’ve heard the terrifying story of an Alaska Airlines flight that had a door blow out midflight, sucking out tons of belongings from passengers and even the shirt off a 15-year-old boy! GMA and other news outlets are talking to passengers about what that was like!

Boeing is revamping their final inspection protocol for the 171 grounded Boeing 797-9 Max jets that have door plugs.

More about:
Alaska Airlines
blowout
door plug
midflight

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Year's Tay
2

Jeremy Allen White Strips Down For New Calvin Klein Ad
3

Miley Cyrus Crushes Journey's 1983 Single "Faithfully"
4

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Lost 60 Pounds
5

Dolly Parton Grants a Dying Man's Bucket List Wish

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE