Food Trucks Take Over Louisville This Spring
March 9, 2023 11:11AM EST
While you’re gearing up for all the festival lineups in Louisville, don’t forget about the food truck festivals too. The Louisville Food Truck Association announced their lineup beginning next month in Audubon Park!
This will happen once a month through at least August — they noted that September and October plans are “TBD.”
- April 15 – Audubon Park
- May 21 – Shepherdsville
- June 10 and June 11 – Crestwood
- July 16 – Crescent Hill
- August 13 – Simpsonville
