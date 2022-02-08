Foo Fighters To Play A Virtual Reality Concert After The Super Bowl

Foo Fighters will perform a virtual reality concert after the Super Bowl on Sunday — whenever the game is over — on Horizon Venues, a virtual reality app on the Meta Quest headsets. The 180-degree VR concert will feature the band playing a song that has never been performed live before, as well as a set of rarely played tracks.
Do you have to have the headsets to watch the concert? No…you can see it on the Foo Fighters’ and Meta’s social media pages. But if you use the Meta Quest headsets on the Horizon Venues app you can create avatars, customize the outfits, interact with other fans and play games in the virtual concert lobby.Horizon
