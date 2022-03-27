      Weather Alert

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Gone At Age 50

Mar 27, 2022 @ 12:02am

Tragic news in the music world as 50-year-old Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, has passed away. The band was in Bogota, Columbia to perform when he was discovered in his hotel room.

Initial reports are saying there were 10 substances found in his system including opioids and antidepressants.

As tributes roll in, “The Conan O’Brien Show” posted a video from 2011 with frobtman Dave Grohl and Hawkins talking about the origins of the band name.

 

