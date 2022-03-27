Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Gone At Age 50

Tragic news in the music world as 50-year-old Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins, has passed away. The band was in Bogota, Columbia to perform when he was discovered in his hotel room.
pic.twitter.com/ffPHhUKRT4
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 26, 2022
pic.twitter.com/ffPHhUKRT4
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 26, 2022
Initial reports are saying there were 10 substances found in his system including opioids and antidepressants.
As tributes roll in, “The Conan O’Brien Show” posted a video from 2011 with frobtman Dave Grohl and Hawkins talking about the origins of the band name.