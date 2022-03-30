      Weather Alert

Foo Fighters Cancel The Rest Of Their Tour

Mar 30, 2022 @ 6:30am

Foo Fighters have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last Friday.

 

 

The band was on tour in South America when Hawkins died, his last show taking place March 20th at Lollapalooza Argentina. He was found in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia hours before a festival there. No official cause of death has been announced, but Colombian authorities suggested a possible drug overdose. The group had a full year of touring ahead, with dates scheduled around the world through December.

It’s unclear if they’ll still perform at the Grammys on Sunday.

