      Weather Alert

Follow Santa’s Sleigh!

Dec 24, 2019 @ 8:00pm

NORAD tracks Santa’s journey around the world every year….this year it will take him 25 hours!

TAGS
NORAD Santa sleigh
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Big Bang Theory Stars Set to Star in a New Show to take Place in Louisville
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE