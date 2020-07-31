      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

“Folklore” Just Broke Another Record

Jul 31, 2020 @ 8:09am

Taylor Swift is riding a wave.

Her newest album release “folklore” has just broken another record and made it into the Guinness Book of World Records! They confirmed that her 8th album has, “achieved the most day-one streams of an album on Spotify (female) after being streamed an impressive 80.6 million times.”

Wow!  If that weren’t enough, according to her label Republic Records, her album sold more than 1.3 million copies in the first 24 hours of it’s release.

TAGS
Folklore Guinness Book of World Records Taylor Swift
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE