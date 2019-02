Erin Stumler’s dog, Harley, just returned from Westminster a winner!

Harley competed in the Westminster Dog Show on Feb. 12th and placed first in the 24-inch division running through the course course in just 43.92 seconds with zero faults!

Here’s what makes this story even better, just a couple years ago, Harley went through several surgeries to remove two cancerous tumors from her legs.

What a champion!