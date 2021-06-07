Floyd Mayweather Jr. And Logan Paul Go The Distance But Ends With No Knock-Out

SPORTSSSSSSSYSPORTSSPORTS! Floyd Mayweather Jr. dominated and didn’t have to work too hard in the ring with YouTuber Logan Paul, but the exhibition went the distance. The crowd was unhappy there was no knockout. After the fight, Floyd did give Paul some credit saying, quote, “He’s better than I thought he was. I was surprised by him tonight.”
Paul admitted he would go home wondering if Floyd LET him survive. But he added, quote, “It’s an honor to grace the ring with him, this is the coolest thing ever.”
The fight wasn’t officially sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission because of the big difference in size and experience. It was scheduled for eight three-minute rounds. Mayweather and Paul wore 10-ounce gloves. There were no judges and no official winner read, though knockouts were legal. ESPN scored the bout 78-74 for Mayweather. He landed 43 total punches to Paul’s 28, per CompuBox.