Flower Guys Are The Best New Wedding Trend

We love this trend of having men be the flower girls in weddings…there are so many great videos of guys wearing fanny packs and busting out amazing dance moves as they sprinkle flower petals down the aisle. They’ve got SERIOUS moves…
But this one in particular isn’t just tossing out flower petals, he’s handing out beer to wedding guests before the bride walks down the aisle! LOL
Best Beer Boy Ever #wedding #beerboy