Flower Guys Are The Best New Wedding Trend

Sep 14, 2021 @ 6:30am

We love this trend of having men be the flower girls in weddings…there are so many great videos of guys wearing fanny packs and busting out amazing dance moves as they sprinkle flower petals down the aisle. They’ve got SERIOUS moves…

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wedding Reels/Videos (@weddingsreels)

But this one in particular isn’t just tossing out flower petals, he’s handing out beer to wedding guests before the bride walks down the aisle!  LOL

 

@dekempBest Beer Boy Ever #wedding #beerboy #NeverStopExploring #fyp #foryoupage #SipIntoSummer♬ original sound – Brendan

 

