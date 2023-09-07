Florida’s “Bubble Man” Caught Again Trying To Run To England On The Ocean

Source: YouTube

If you can manage to make it through the day without trying to run from the United States to London… then getting in trouble with the Coast Guard…you’re doing OK!

A man in Florida is facing federal charges after the U.S. Coast Guard caught him about 70 miles off the coast of Georgia in a homemade “hydro pod,” which is kind of like a giant HAMSTER WHEEL. The guy’s name is Reza Baluchi, and yes, he was trying to “run” to London. When the Coast Guard found him, he wasn’t exactly calm about the situation, and he refused to leave the vessel for three days. They said they were cutting short his “unsafe” voyage, and Reza freaked out.

This isn’t his first rodeo in fact he’s been at this FOR YEARS. He tried going to the Bermuda Triangle and to New York in his bubble and got attention for raising money for charity…one of those ironically being for the Coast Guard. “My goal is to not only raise money for homeless people, raise money for the Coast Guard, raise money for the police department, raise money for the fire department,” he told WOFL-TV in Orlando in 2021. This time guess his frustration got the best of him because he did NOT handle it well when they apprehended him.