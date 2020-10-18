Florida Story: Woman Tells Cops her Name is ‘My Butt Just Farted’
Pure Florida here.
If you can manage to make it through the day without telling officers your name is “My Butt Just Farted“… you’re doing OK.
The 33-year-old, whose real name is Melinda Lynn Guerrero — and not “My Butt Just Farted” (spoiler) — falsely identified herself on Wednesday after she refused to leave a Mobil gas station in St. Petersburg, her arrest report indicates. She’s also been charged with trespassing, police say.
After Ms. My Butt Just Farted falsely identified herself “multiple times,” St. Petersburg police officers had little trouble figuring out her actual last name; it was tattooed across her back, according to her arrest report. Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the incident, police say.
Florida making the show again! What’s the most juvenile thing you’ve said as an adult?