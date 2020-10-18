      Weather Alert

Florida Story: Woman Tells Cops her Name is ‘My Butt Just Farted’

Oct 18, 2020 @ 12:11pm

Pure Florida here.

If you can manage to make it through the day without telling officers your name is “My Butt Just Farted“… you’re doing OK.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Melinda Lynn Guerrero — and not “My Butt Just Farted” (spoiler) — falsely identified herself on Wednesday after she refused to leave a Mobil gas station in St. Petersburg, her arrest report indicates. She’s also been charged with trespassing, police say.

After Ms. My Butt Just Farted falsely identified herself “multiple times,” St. Petersburg police officers had little trouble figuring out her actual last name; it was tattooed across her back, according to her arrest report. Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the incident, police say.

Florida making the show again! What’s the most juvenile thing you’ve said as an adult?

TAGS
butt farted Florida Florida stories weird news
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE