Flo Rida Wins Over $82 Million In Lawsuit Over An Endorsement Deal

Flo Rida was awarded over $82 million after winning his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius. He had accused the company of owing him money from an endorsement deal he initially signed in 2014 and reupped in 2016. The jury agreed but they gave him WAY MORE than he was asking for. He was suing for only $30,000!!

Flo (aka Tramar Dillard) says the company failed to honor the promised stock options and bonuses as he helped boost the profile of its products. Attorney Jon Uustal said, “He’s entitled to 500,000 shares of stock via the contract, and entitled to 250,000 shares of stock if certain things happen—one of those yardsticks is that a certain number of units of products need to be sold, but unfortunately the contract doesn’t specify which type of unit—is it a box, is it a drink?” “And there’s no timeframe or deadline.”