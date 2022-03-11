      Weather Alert

“Flip Or Flop” Is Ending After 10 Seasons

Mar 11, 2022 @ 10:07am

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are moving on from their hit HGTV show “Flip or Flop” after 10 years. They stared the show as a married couple in 2013 and continued on despite their split in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2018 and shooting a show with your ex did prove to be tricky at times.

 

TAGS
Christina Haack end finale Flip of Flop hgtv Tarek El Moussa
