“Flash Dads” Pump Up Local Elementary Schools

WHAS11 featured a great #FeelGood story about “Flash Dads” giving out high fives and setting local students up for a great day!

They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on.

This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.

There was high-five after high-five and several claps as students graced the halls of Rutherford. The main purpose of “Flash Dads” is to see the smiles on the students’ faces with the goal to make them feel motivated about showing up to school and role models to look up to.