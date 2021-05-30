      Weather Alert

Flags Placed On Veteran Graves At Cave Hill Cemetery

May 30, 2021 @ 10:11am

Honoring the real reason for Memorial Day at Cave Hill Cemetery, a group of volunteers braved the rain on Friday to remember the veterans who are buried there.

Workers from Yum! Brands and Norton Veterans Group carefully placed American flags on tombstones during the memorial service.

Cave Hill National Cemetery is part of Cave Hill Cemetery in The Highlands. It is a section of the cemetery that serves as the resting place of Confederate soldiers from both sides of the war.

