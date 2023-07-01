99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Fitz Passes Away at Louisville Zoo

July 1, 2023 12:36PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Fitz, the beloved elephant calf, passed away after a battle with deadly virus.

The Louisville Zoo announced the passing of elephant calf, Fitz in a press release. Fitz passed away after a brief battle with endotheliotropic herpesvirus, more widely known as the EEHV virus. Fitz was the offspring of 37-year-old elephant Mikki and would have turned 4 years old on August 2, 2023. EEHV is a hemorrhagic disease that aggressively affects blood cells. There’s no vaccine against the virus and survival rates are typically 20 to 30 percent.

 Louisville Zoo Director, Dan Maloney said in a press release:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of elephant Fitz,” said Louisville Zoo Director, Dan Maloney. “Fitz held a special place within our entire extended Zoo family. His presence at our Zoo touched the hearts of our members, patrons and our entire community, inspiring a profound appreciation for elephants and their conservation. Our animal and medical teams performed outstandingly. They worked tirelessly under very challenging circumstances, but sadly, despite their remarkable efforts, we were unable to save him. Fitz’s impact will live on, along with his memory, in the hearts of all who encountered him. He will be deeply missed.

Further information will be shared soon about how the community may join in honoring Fitz. The Louisville Zoo thanks the community for their continued support during this very difficult time.

More about:
EEHV
Elephant
endotheliotropic herpesvirus
fitz
Louisville Zoo

POPULAR POSTS

1

Harry Styles Pauses His Concert For A Pregnant Fan's Bathroom Break
2

Baby Left In Florida's First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home
3

UPS Driver Hides Package That Is A Birthday Gift
4

Kids Completing 50 Yard Challenge Mowing Lawns For Free
5

Britney Spears Visits Her Sister On Set

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE