Fitz Passes Away at Louisville Zoo

Source: YouTube

Fitz, the beloved elephant calf, passed away after a battle with deadly virus.

The Louisville Zoo announced the passing of elephant calf, Fitz in a press release. Fitz passed away after a brief battle with endotheliotropic herpesvirus, more widely known as the EEHV virus. Fitz was the offspring of 37-year-old elephant Mikki and would have turned 4 years old on August 2, 2023. EEHV is a hemorrhagic disease that aggressively affects blood cells. There’s no vaccine against the virus and survival rates are typically 20 to 30 percent.

Today, the Zoo is mourning the loss of elephant calf Fitz, that passed away on June 30 after a battle with EEHV. Fitz touched the hearts of our community, inspiring a profound appreciation for elephants and their conservation. He will be deeply missed. https://t.co/fqdih0RiWE pic.twitter.com/rozgpqdKmV — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) July 1, 2023

Louisville Zoo Director, Dan Maloney said in a press release:

We are deeply saddened by the loss of elephant Fitz,” said Louisville Zoo Director, Dan Maloney. “Fitz held a special place within our entire extended Zoo family. His presence at our Zoo touched the hearts of our members, patrons and our entire community, inspiring a profound appreciation for elephants and their conservation. Our animal and medical teams performed outstandingly. They worked tirelessly under very challenging circumstances, but sadly, despite their remarkable efforts, we were unable to save him. Fitz’s impact will live on, along with his memory, in the hearts of all who encountered him. He will be deeply missed.

Further information will be shared soon about how the community may join in honoring Fitz. The Louisville Zoo thanks the community for their continued support during this very difficult time.