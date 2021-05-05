      Weather Alert

First Look From ‘Paw Patrol’ The Movie Includes Kim Kardashian and a New Song from Adam Levine

May 5, 2021 @ 6:41am

The kiddos WILL be excited for this movie, trust us. ‘Paw Patrol’ the movie is hitting theaters on August 20, 2021 voiced with big names like Kim Kardashian, Dax Shepherd, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel and so many more!

Kim is playing “Delores” a white poodle who is new to the series and her first pics have been revealed. Details about what kind of involvement Delores will have with the team hasn’t been released yet.

Adam Levine also revealed he is doing the title track for the movie called “Good Mood”! New trailer drops on May 12th!

TAGS
Adam Levine Kim Kardashian Nickelodeon paw patrol the movie
