First Look At The Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Some of comedy’s top stars are all gonna let Kevin, Nick and Joe have it in the new Netflix variety special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast and here’s your first glimpse at what to expect.
Pete Davidson is one of them saying, “I’m a huge fan!” “I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket!”
He pokes fun at Nick’s film career: “Show some respect! Nick’s a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award,” “Nick even had a hit called ‘Jealous,’ that would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it.”
Jonas Brothers Family Roast premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.