First Look at Hannah B’s season of the Bachelorette

I’ve never seen a promo for The Bachelorette like this before.

Hannah B is the next lead of the hit ABC show. Her casting as the lead made many fans ecstatic and others were not as thrilled. The promo features Hannah walking through a fairytale-esque forest wearing her beauty queen crown and sash, but throughout she throws both off and her princess dress changes into a jumpsuit.

The clip promises that whatever you think you know about Hannah, you are wrong by asking “Think you know her? Think again.”

Season 15 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday May 13 at 8pm.