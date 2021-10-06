      Weather Alert

First Look At “Game Of Thrones” Prequel

Oct 6, 2021 @ 8:52am

If you were a raving fan of “Game of Thrones”, you’ll be jazzed about “House of the Dragon”.

The spinoff is based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, chronicling the beginning of the end of House Targaryen along with the events leading up to the “Dance of the Dragons.” It takes place “200 years before the fall of the throne.” The developers behind GOT are not involved in this series which may be a good thing if you were unhappy with how that ended.

Still that series was watched by millions across the world along with regularly scooping up big wins at awards season every year. It’s always tough for spinoffs to reach the same level of success as the original, but HBO is giving its best shot with House of the Dragon.

