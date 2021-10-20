First Glimpse At Nicole Kidman As Lucille Ball

The official teaser trailer dropped for Amazon Prime’s Being the Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball.
Being the Ricardos, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, takes place over the course of one week of production of I Love Lucy, as stars/producers Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (played by Javier Bardem) deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage.
“You know Lucy and Ricky. Now it’s time to meet Lucille and Desi,” reads the tout for the Amazon Studios production, which will stream on Amazon Prime starting Tuesday, Dec. 21 (following a Dec. 10 theatrical release).