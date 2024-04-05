99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

First Celebrities Coming For Derby Parties Announced

April 5, 2024 7:59AM EDT
Photo from WAVE3

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is officially less than one month away. On Thursday, we learned who will be coming to Louisville for the big day, including headliners for a Kentucky Derby party.

Sports betting app FanDuel announced five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and Grammy award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo will be the headlining performers at the inaugural Kentucky Derby Party. The exclusive, invite-only event will take place on Friday, May 3 at Paristown Arts and Entertainment District in Louisville from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

 

