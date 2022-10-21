First Astroworld Lawsuits Settled In Death Cases

The families of two victims killed during the deadly stampede at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival have reached a settlement over the tragedy. Terms and amounts of the settlement for Axel Acosta’s family were not disclosed, and a source close to Scotts said no one from his team participated in any settlement discussions.

According to multiple reports, the family of Brianna Rodriguez also settled its lawsuit. These are the first such agreements reached in lawsuits filed following the Astroworld tragedy. Ten people were killed and hundreds more were injured after a crowd surge that cause panic that resulted in horrific injuries at the November 2021 festival. Scott still faces a myriad of lawsuits, including a $2 billion lawsuit filed by Texas trial attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of 280 victims.