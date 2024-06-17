99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Firefighter EMT Saves A Life During A Graduation Ceremony

June 17, 2024 7:28AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Jayce Pickle, a veteran firefighter and advanced emergency medical technician, put his skills to work after a 74-year-old man collapsed from cardiac arrest during his niece’s high school graduation.  This happened at Cornersville High School in Tennessee in May. 

After Pickle started CPR, an AED was brought out and ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. Once the crew walked back into the graduation, applause erupted for their quick action.

GMA had the story!

More about:
cardiac arrest
Cornersville High School
GMA
off duty firefighter EMT
saved a life

POPULAR POSTS

1

Semi Driver Sydney Thomas Tells Her Story Of Dangling Off The Clark Memorial
2

Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Sign On For "Practical Magic" Sequel
3

Vanna White's Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak
4

This Kentucky Kid Is Collecting Food Items For His School's Family Resource Center
5

Kids Find Partial "Teen-Rex" Remains

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE