      Weather Alert

Finneas + Ashe on Power of Collaboration

May 28, 2021 @ 6:46am

Best known for his work with his younger sister Billie Eilish, six-time Grammy winner, Finneas isn’t new to collaboration. He’s produced songs for Selena Gomez, Halsey, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, Khalid, and most recently, Ashe.

In episode 12 of the Spout Podcast, Finneas and his frequent co-creator Ashe spout off about the power of collaboration, how friendship can lead to fantastic art, and what it is about one another they appreciate the most.

powered by Sounder

Want more Spout?

 

       

TAGS
Ashe finneas Spout Podcast
POPULAR POSTS
Budweiser Is Selling A "Dad Card" Loaded With Beer Money For A Year
Ethan The Dog Gets A Job With Busch Beer
We Have All Been Putting Trash Bags In The Can The Wrong Way
Are We Cheugy?
Clarksville Community Schools Elementary Kids Sing "We Are The World"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE