99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Feud Might Ruin The Possibility Of A “It Ends With Us” Sequel

August 23, 2024 10:18AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Under normal Hollywood circumstances, a sequel to Colleen Hoover’s book adaptation “It Ends With Us” would be a no-brainer. It cost $25 million to make and so far has earned $180 million globally. Hoover’s followup to that story, “It Starts With Us” focuses on Lily (Blake Lively) and Atlas ( Brandon Sklenar), but Lily’s ex Ryle (Justin Baldoni) is still a major role.

Creative differences seem to be at the heart of the feud between Lively (also a producer) and Baldoni (director) that started a year ago. Reshoots after the writer’s strike led to two different cuts of the movie, Lively’s being reportedly the one in theaters. Baldoni’s production company has the rights to make “It Starts With Us”, so we shall see how this plays out. Hoping they can work it out as audiences agree the movie was great with this cast.

More about:
Blake Lively
Colleen Hoover
feud
It Ends With Us
It Starts With Us
Justin Baldoni
sequel

POPULAR POSTS

1

High School Coach Breaks Three-Pointer Guinness World Record
2

Indiana School Janitor Makes It To "AGT" Semi Finals
3

Teen Babysitter Saves Neighbors From House Fire
4

The "Poltergeist" House Is For Sale
5

Olympic Officials Reject USA Gymnastics Appeal For Jordan Chiles' Bronze

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE