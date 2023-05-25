99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Fetty Wap Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking

May 25, 2023 7:16AM EDT
Fetty Wap was handed six years in federal prison and five years supervision on Wednesday in connection to a drug conspiracy charge that claims he was trafficking cocaine across the country.

Prosecutors had argued for a longer sentence in a letter to the court saying he used his fame to “glamorize the drug trade” while making a wealthy living from his music.  “Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences.”

 

