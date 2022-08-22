99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

“Ferris Bueller” Spinoff Planned For Unexpected Characters

August 22, 2022 8:24AM EDT
Well this is a left turn you didn’t see coming!  It’s a 1986 cult classic, and now John Hughes’ Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is getting a spinoff with the creators of Cobra Kai producing. Sam & Victor’s Day Off will tell a side story that focuses on the valets that put 200 miles on Cameron’s red Ferrari!  The whole story centers on the joyride that happened on the same day as Ferris (Matthew Broderick), Cameron (Alan Ruck) and Sloane (Mia Sara) skipped school.

This will be the first-ever spinoff of a John Hughes movie, which were almost always standalone projects.

