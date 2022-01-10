Fergie Congratulates Her Ex-Husband On His Engagement

In a sweet gesture, Fergie congratulated her ex-husband Josh Duhamel, on his engagement announcement on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel)
A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel)
He popped the question with a message in a bottle to Audra Mari and posted on his verified Instagram. She’s a model, TV host and former Miss World America, and it was her 28th birthday. Fergie commented “Congrats!!!” with six green hearts. Fergie and Duhamel split in 2017 after eight years of marriage and divorced in 2019. They share a 8-year-old son, Axl Jack.
MORE HERE