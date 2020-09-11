      Breaking News
Female-Led Reboot Of “Doogie Howser” Headed To Disney+

Sep 11, 2020 @ 6:30am

A female-led reboot of “Doogie Howser” is headed to Disney+.  The new series is titled “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” It will focus on Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a 16-year-old girl who works as a doctor in Hawaii.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy follows Kameāloha as she juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. The original series starred Neil Patrick Harris in the title role and ran on ABC for four seasons between 1989 and 1993.

 

