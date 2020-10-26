Felicity Huffman Has Completed Full Sentence for College Admissions Scandal
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 13: Felicity Huffman and husband William Macy (L) exit John Moakley U.S. Courthouse where Huffman received a 14 day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal on September 13, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images)
Following the massive college bribery scandal, Felicity Huffman has been released after serving her full sentence which included jail time, community service, and supervised release.
Previously, Felicity had pleaded guilty to paying $15,000 to a proctor to change her daughter’s SAT results. Her husband William H. Macy was never indicted.