Feeling Festive: Welcome to Fireball Soaked Gummy Bears

What you’ll need, IF YOU ARE 21 OF COURSE:

– pack of your favorite gummy bears/worms (stick to a regular-style. no weird flavors, or sour ones)

– a container/Tupperware

– Fireball Whisky

– Apple Flavored Vodka (Optional)

How to make them:

– Empty the gummy bears into your container or Tupperware. It should be fairly deep, allowing you to mix when needed.

– Empty the Fireball into the container, until the whiskey just covers the top of the gummy worms.

* OPTIONAL: If you want to balance out the cinnamon flavor from the Fireball, you can mix in a cup or two of your favorite apple flavored vodka.

– Mix well, put the lid on, and place in the fridge. Ideally, let sit over night. Every so often, take out the gummy bear mixture and give them a good mix. Allow for the gummy bears to soak for a day, or up to three if you want them extra boozy. Some also prefer to soak them for 8 hours at room temperature. This will keep some firmness, but less booze absorption.

They’ll nearly double in size. Once they’re how you like them, remove, and enjoy.

