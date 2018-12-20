Feel Good: Young Girl’s Message To Santa Isabelle recorded the cutest message to Santa! Isabelle is 6 and used her mom’s iPad to record a video to Santa. She asked him to put her “on the ‘good’ list for life” (same) and apologized for losing her “temperature.” So cute! Christmasfeel goodgood listgood newsIsabelleit feels goodSantatemperature SHARE RELATED CONTENT Kids Left Home Alone Were Found by Cops Watching the Most Ironic Movie We Have New Custom B&K Stickers Audrey Was Back On Rachael Ray…And Has A Cookbook Win an Amazon Echo Dot 5 Times a Day The WORST Christmas Candy Wet Nose Wednesday Starring Kiki