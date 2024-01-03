99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Feel Good Update: Burger King Goodie Bag Guy Gets His First House

January 3, 2024 7:58AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Do you remember the Burger King worker who received a small goodie bag for 27 years of work? A video posted by a coworker blew up on social media in June 2022, and support flowed for Kevin Ford after seeing what he got for never missing a shift in 27 years. He was gifted a goodie bag with movie tickets, a coffee cup, some pens, Starburst and a lanyard.

 

@thekeep777 He’s Worked for the Company for Almost 3 Decades and Has Never Called Out!!!😵‍💫🥺😱😭 #Grateful #Dads #FathersDay #Loyalty #Honor #WorkersUnite #Rewards #Thankful #NorrinRadd777 #theKeep777 ♬ Head in the Clouds – Carly Pearl

The Internet didn’t think that was nearly enough and donations pouring in after Ford’s daughter started a GoFundMe for her dad, which raised $440,000.

With the money, Ford has purchased his first home in Pahrump, Nevada. “I just want to thank everybody for being part of this miracle,” Ford said. He showed it off in a video on YouTube!

More about:
Burger King
GoFundMe
goodie bag
House
Kevin Ford

POPULAR POSTS

1

New Year's Tay
2

Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson Release "Ken The EP"
3

Social Media's Most Viral Trends of 2023
4

Miley Cyrus Crushes Journey's 1983 Single "Faithfully"
5

Travis Kelce Has Words For Those Who Booed Taylor Swift

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE