Feel Good Or Setting The Bar? Real Life “Chucky” In Alabama

You remember Chucky…the murdery doll from the 1980’s movie Child’s Play? Well he’s been seen roaming the streets of an Alabama neighborhood and pics have gone viral. The human Chucky seen in photos standing on the side of the road of neighborhood in Pinson, Alabama, waiting for cars to pass, was actually a 5-year-old boy named Jackson, who is both terrifying and making people laugh.
The pics have more than 15K comments and 103K shares. Jackson’s mom says he was Chucky for Halloween and that he often wears his costume around the house and around the community. The reaction has been overwhelming mom said, with mostly positive comments, some negative backlash and a few birthday and event invites.
Jackson has politely declined the birthday parties but will continue scaring those in his community.
