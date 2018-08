Meet 2 year-old Gracie Lutz.

Gracie has been handing out free breakfast burritos to the firefighters battling the California wildfires. She got the idea after her brother, who is helping to fight the fires, told her mom he wanted a burrito badly on Monday! She has a soft spot for these firefighters because her brother and her grandfather are both helping fight the blaze!

She’s been dubbed “Burrito Girl” by the crew!