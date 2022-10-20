Feel Good: Crowd Stays Silent For Volleyball Player’s Autistic Brother

Asian high school volleyball player spikes volleyball against female opponents

A high school volleyball team in Wisconsin rallied around a player’s brother who has autism in a way that he could be there in person to watch her play. The coach requested the gym stay quiet until the 10th point so Melina’s brother, Payton, could stay and not be bothered by his sensitivity to noise.

In those first ten minutes, all you could hear was players communicating and a whistle blowing. Then at the 8th point they escorted Payton out and you can hear the gym erupt at the next two points. Melina was embraced by all her teammates and it was a super special and emotional moment for them all. They went on to win 3 to 1.

