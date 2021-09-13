      Weather Alert

Feel Good: Cat Saved By American Flag

Sep 13, 2021 @ 7:57am

This is wild! A stray cat got into Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Hurricanes football game and fell from the upper deck. Luckily fans were able to catch it using an American flag . . . the cat is OK!

Here’s the moment the incident happened, the first swoons are because the cat is hanging by a paw and then the cheer of relief for the cat landing in the flag.

So glad the cat is OK!

