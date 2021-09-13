Feel Good: Cat Saved By American Flag

This is wild! A stray cat got into Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Hurricanes football game and fell from the upper deck. Luckily fans were able to catch it using an American flag . . . the cat is OK!
Here’s the moment the incident happened, the first swoons are because the cat is hanging by a paw and then the cheer of relief for the cat landing in the flag.
A different angle of the dangling cat at the Miami Hurricanes game. This had some serious Lion King vibes as he held him up like Simba! pic.twitter.com/Skw0VYVEge
— Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) September 12, 2021
So glad the cat is OK!