Feel Good: Best Brother Award
We need to award the BEST BROTHER award to this guy…
He’s 17-year-old high school senior Noah Tingle from Louisiana aka THE BUS STOP BROTHER. He decided at the start of the school year to great his 12-year-old brother Max, off the bus in silly costumes. And it’s spectacular. He’s been a firefighter, Santa, a clown, an inflatable gorilla, Chewbacca…rain or shine…he’s always there to embarrass his bro and welcome him home. He posts the videos on Facebook, they started making the rounds and then the community started donating costumes!
He’s trying to create memories before he heads off to college next year.
MORE HERE