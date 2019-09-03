      Weather Alert

Feel Good: Best Brother Award

Sep 3, 2019 @ 9:44am

We need to award the BEST BROTHER award to this guy…

He’s 17-year-old high school senior Noah Tingle from Louisiana aka THE BUS STOP BROTHER. He decided at the start of the school year to great his 12-year-old brother Max, off the bus in silly costumes.  And it’s spectacular. He’s been a firefighter, Santa, a clown, an inflatable gorilla, Chewbacca…rain or shine…he’s always there to embarrass his bro and welcome him home. He posts the videos on Facebook, they started making the rounds and then the community started donating costumes! 

He’s trying to create memories before he heads off to college next year.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
bus Bus Brother Costumes Inside Edition Louisiana Max Tingle NBC Nightly News Noah Tingle
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
Tom Brady Drinks So Much Water it Could Kill an Ordinary Person
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE