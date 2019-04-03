Feel Good: 13 Yr-Old Does Something Selfless For Mom

This 13 year-old boy needs all the praise!

His mom, Krystal Preston, is a single-mom with three kids and no vehicle to drive them around. She would literally walk everywhere if she was unable to find a ride. Now her 13-year-old son, William had been mowing lawns and doing yard work around the community for years to earn his own money. One day, he saw a YouTube video where people bought their mom a car to surprise her and decided that was exactly what he wanted to do.

So then he saw a post from someone selling a 1999 Chevrolet Metro and asked the woman if she would trade her car for his Xbox. She said yes! Krystal then gushed on Facebook that she is proud to call William her son. “What 13-year-old kid do you know that buys his mom a car… William I love you son and thank you. You have such a big heart and I love you.”

Wow!