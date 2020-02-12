Federal Prosecutors Released Olivia Jade’s Fake College Resume
Federal prosecutors released the allegedly fraudulent résumé that Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli submitted to the University of Southern California.
The whole issue with her was that they faked that she was a competitive rower though she’s never actually done that. The résumé claims that Olivia Jade is “highly talented and has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats.” It even goes on to say Olivia Jade won two gold medals, in 2014 and 2016, in the San Diego Crew Classic regatta as well as a silver medal in 2015. It further claims she won other medals during her four years in high school, in addition to listing her skills as “awareness, organization, direction and steering.” At the end of the résumé, it claims her sister, Bella, 21, “is currently on our [USC] roster and fills the position of our #4 boat.”
YIKES. Now Olivia Jade’s mom still contends they never knew what was in the resume. A second source close said that the application was ‘not filled out by anyone in the Giannulli family. It was filled out unbeknownst to them by someone at USC’ . Lori and husband Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to federal charges. They claim they believed they were legitimately donating $500,000 to the school.
MORE HERE