FBI Concludes Alec Baldwin Pulled The Trigger In Fatal “Rust” Set Shooting

The FBI has wrapped up their forensic report, coming to the conclusion that Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on the set of “Rust” that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was producing and starring in the movie, and previously said he didn’t pull the trigger. The forensic report found that the gun, when fully-cocked, could not be made to fire “without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional.”

Baldwin said in an interview last year that “the trigger wasn’t pulled.”

The case has been handed over to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Department in New York is working to obtain Baldwin’s phone records. Those are expected to be received and disclosed soon.

