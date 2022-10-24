Father And Son Duo Complete Ironman Triathlon After Five Attempts

It took them five attempts, but Jeff Agar and his son Johnny, are now Ironmen! Johnny was born with cerebral palsy. Dad powered them through a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride then a 26.2 marathon. The best part is they got in with just minutes to spare in the 17 hour deadline, and Johnny used a walker to WALK across the finish line with dad!!

They said “anything is possible.” AMAZING.