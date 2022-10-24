Father And Son Duo Complete Ironman Triathlon After Five Attempts
October 24, 2022 7:34AM EDT
It took them five attempts, but Jeff Agar and his son Johnny, are now Ironmen! Johnny was born with cerebral palsy. Dad powered them through a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride then a 26.2 marathon. The best part is they got in with just minutes to spare in the 17 hour deadline, and Johnny used a walker to WALK across the finish line with dad!!
View this post on Instagram
They said “anything is possible.” AMAZING.
