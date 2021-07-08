      Weather Alert

‘Fast and the Furious’ Spinoff Is In the Works

Jul 8, 2021 @ 6:53am

The Fast and Furious franchise isn’t going anywhere after news came out that a spinoff starring Charlize Theron is in development.

This time, the spinoff will focus on Theron’s villainous character Cipher and even though we haven’t seen much of her character in the last two films, Vin Diesel is cool with the idea.

As a matter of fact, the word is Vin’s currently got writers working on the standalone movie now.

TAGS
Charlize Theron f9 fast and the furious spinoff Vin Diesel
POPULAR POSTS
Our Favorite Unofficial Fireworks Safety Spokeperson Got A New Wheelchair
A Tik Tok Mom Secretly Recorded Her Babysitter Singing Like A Disney Princess
Runaway Dog Comes Back Home And Rings The Doorbell
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Share First Wedding Pictures from Their Big Day
Ohio 7-Year-Old Selling Lemonade To Help Build Inclusive Playground In Her Hometown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On