‘Fast and the Furious’ Spinoff Is In the Works

The Fast and Furious franchise isn’t going anywhere after news came out that a spinoff starring Charlize Theron is in development.
This time, the spinoff will focus on Theron’s villainous character Cipher and even though we haven’t seen much of her character in the last two films, Vin Diesel is cool with the idea.
As a matter of fact, the word is Vin’s currently got writers working on the standalone movie now.
Vin Diesel says he has writers working on a #FastAndFurious spinoff for Charlize Theron's character, Cipher. https://t.co/POcPTfo9Pc pic.twitter.com/dVGr7TM9gT
— Variety (@Variety) June 30, 2021
