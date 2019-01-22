‘Fashion Troll’ Is The New Haircut Taking Over The Runway

Move over man bun, there is a new hair trend in town.

Troll dolls have inspired the latest in fashion-forward hair.

The swoopy up-do that is a style staple of the popular dolls is now the look of the season for men’s fashion according to Esquire magazine.

Thom Browne’s Paris runway show over the weekend featured several male models sporting the look.

