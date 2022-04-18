      Weather Alert

Fashion Blogger Apologizes For Starting Cheating Rumors Surrounding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Apr 18, 2022 @ 7:22am

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted visiting the singer’s home country of Barbados over the weekend, seemingly putting an end to rumors that they had split after a cheating scandal.  The trip came on the same day Rihanna’s shoe designer, Amina Muaddi, took to her social media channels and slammed the cheating rumors with Rocky as “fake gossip” and an “unfounded lie” that was “fabricated with such malicious intent.”

The fashion blogger who started the rumor, Louis Pisano, initially claimed in a Thursday tweet that Rihanna caught Rocky cheating on her with Amina, forcing the couple to split. Pisano has now apologized. “Last night I made a dumb decision to tweet some information I had received,” they tweeted Friday, apologizing “to all parties I involved with my actions and for my reckless tweets.”

