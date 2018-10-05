Farewell, Captain America!! NOOOOOOO!!!!!

Chris Evans is saying goodbye….he’s officially done playing Captain America for the Marvel Universe.

He tweeted yesterday:

NOOOOOOOO!!!!!   He had been teasing this for months, telling the New York Times: “You want to get off the train before they push you off.” Not sure if the death of Steve Rogers is the death of Captain America in general, or if another actor could take his place.

 

