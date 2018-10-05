Farewell, Captain America!! NOOOOOOO!!!!!

Chris Evans is saying goodbye….he’s officially done playing Captain America for the Marvel Universe.

He tweeted yesterday:

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

NOOOOOOOO!!!!! He had been teasing this for months, telling the New York Times: “You want to get off the train before they push you off.” Not sure if the death of Steve Rogers is the death of Captain America in general, or if another actor could take his place.

